Russia records over 200,000 COVID-19 cases this week

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. More than 200,000 new coronavirus cases were registered in Russia in the past seven days, a new high since the start of the pandemic, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

On December 21-27, the crisis center confirmed 201,871 new cases versus 194,449 a week earlier. Thus, Russia reported 3.8% more cases of infection than in the previous seven days.

The number of recoveries rose by 175,172, an all-time high since the start of December. Last week, the crisis center confirmed 168,422 recoveries. The share of patients who were discharged in the past seven days grew from 79.9% to 80.3%.

This week’s death toll was nearly the same as last week - 3,920 versus 3,917. The mortality rate was nearly unchanged, rising from 1.79% to 1.8%, according to TASS estimates.