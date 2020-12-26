Emergencies minister congratulates rescue workers on professional holiday

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has congratulated rescue workers on their professional holiday and the 30th anniversary of the Ministry.

"I would like to congratulate firemen and rescuers, pilots and mine rescue workers, doctors and psychologists, all those who earned people’s respect with their daily labor and devotion to the profession. Each one of you, sparing no effort, honorably fulfills your professional duties. You are the first ones to come to the rescue. Despite the danger, you fight the squall," the minister’s statement said. He had special words of thanks for veterans who stood at the origins of the Emergencies Ministry.

As the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS, over 30 years more than 2.5 mln people have been rescued, aid has been provided to more than 5 mln people, over 31,000 emergency situations of various nature have been resolved, more than 6.9 mln fires have been extinguished, over 1.7 mln explosive devices have been deactivated, more than 500 humanitarian operations abroad have been conducted, humanitarian cargo has been delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide.

On December 27, 1990, the Russian Corps of Rescuers was created that soon became the State Committee on Emergency Situations and then - the Emergencies Ministry. This day is considered the birth date of the Emergencies Ministry which turned 30.