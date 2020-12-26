Another 5,602 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 5,602 in the past 24 hours reaching 599,541, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Another 5,602 coronavirus patients have recovered in the capital after treatment. The total number of recoveries has risen to 599,541," the crisis center said.

After treatment, doctors conduct special tests to confirm the absence of the disease. All patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations.

Those patients who have recovered are offered to become plasma donors. People aged from 18 to 55 years who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have no chronic diseases can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic diseases and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

People who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated at home.