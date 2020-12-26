Over 920,000 people visit Treatyakov art gallery in 2020, director general says

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. About 927,000 people visited the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow in 2020, given the coronavirus-related restrictions. This is one-third of the record high figure of 2019, the art gallery’s Director General Zelfira Tregulova told TASS.

The Tretyakov Gallery, just like other museums in Moscow, has suspended the reception of visitors. The restrictions were imposed by Russia’s Culture Ministry from November 16 to January 15. Prior to that, museums also suspended reception of visitors from mid-March to mid-July.

"We have worked exactly seven months out of twelve in 2020. The number of visitors this year is 927,000, which is one-third of the record high figure of 2019 - 2,836,000," she said.

At the same time, the art gallery has been able to increase the audience of its online resources, Tregulova went on to say. "I believe we have been able to achieve significant results here, that’s what we always sought to do. Nevertheless, we did not manage to do that before 2020 and before realizing the need for active online presence due to closed museum spaces. The total audience of our online resources is 10 million people, we count by the number of page views," she noted.