Russian PM urges to collaborate with foreign colleagues on Russian coronavirus vaccines

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has called to continue transfer of technologies for production of Russian coronavirus vaccines abroad as well as set up collaborations with foreign colleagues.

"Russian vaccines are now in demand in other countries in the world. It is important to continue transferring Russian technologies to foreign production sites," he said at a meeting with producers of the coronavirus vaccines.

"Of course, it is not enough to just share our competences, we need to particularly receive feedback from foreign colleagues and organize relevant collaborations. This work in underway today literally online," he noted.

Moreover, the prime minister urged to ramp up production capabilities. "We need to particularly expand production by putting in joint effort. Today, we will discuss how this work is going ahead," he pointed out.