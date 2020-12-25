Watchdog quarantines all those arriving from Britain for 14 days

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. All those arriving in Russia from Britain will be quarantined for 14 days and obliged to stay at home, as follows from a resolution by the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, uploaded to the official portal of legal information on Friday.

"All persons arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the territory of Russia (except for air crews) are obliged to observe self-isolation rules at home for a period of 14 days," the resolution says.

The measure is effective starting from the next day following the official news release.