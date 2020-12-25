Over 5.2 mln patients receive medical care in Russia since March

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Over 5.2 mln patients in Russia have received medical care in various fields since March, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed on Thursday.

"Since March 2020, the number of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, with pneumonia, with various others infectious and inflammatory diseases of the respiratory tract, that received out-patient and in-patient care has reached over 5.2 mln. <…> In total, right now, over 1.1 mln are receiving out-patient and in-patient medical care," he said during a government briefing.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 78.7 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, over 1.7 mln have died. Russia has documented 2,963,688 cases of COVID-19, 2,370,857 patients have recovered, and 53,096 have died.