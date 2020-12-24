Over 280,000 COVID-19 hospital beds allocated in Russia

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. There are about 280,000 hospital beds allocated for COVID-19 patients in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a government briefing on Thursday.

"Right now, there are 280,000 hospital beds providing medical aid," he said, adding that medical screening and treatment facilities were established in major Russian towns and cities.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 78.7 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, over 1.7 mln have died. Russia has documented 2,963,688 cases of COVID-19, 2,370,857 patients have recovered, and 53,096 have died.