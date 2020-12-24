Victory over coronavirus is one of priority tasks in 2021, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Victory over the novel coronavirus infection is one of the priority tasks in 2021, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"We will have to resolve major issues in 2021. We have to conquer the novel coronavirus infection, we have to return to our usual duties, and, of course, enhance the provision of medical care, increase the quality and attention to a patient - this is what should be in our souls, in our hearts in 2021," he said at a government briefing.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 2,963,688 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,370,857 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 53,096 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.