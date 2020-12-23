Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 76 to 10,689

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 76 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the Russian capital’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

"Seventy-six patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for coronavirus," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 10,689 in Moscow.

The Russian capital accounts for most cases of COVID-19 in Russia. As of December 23, as many as 756,586 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city. Of those, 5,652 were confirmed in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 582,772 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, more than 78 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.7 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,933,753 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,343,967 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 52,461 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.