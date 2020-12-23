Russia needs to reach turning point in coronavirus spread, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the importance of reaching a turning point in the coronavirus spread situation in the country, he said Wednesday, drawing conclusions of the joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"We need to continue the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, to reach a turning point, to maintain a high level of healthcare system’s and all social services’ mobilization and, of course, to learn lessons from all the problems that we faced and solved as well as ensure employment recovery and reaching steady economic growth trajectory," he noted.

Putin added that anti-crisis decisions should be quickly and clearly implemented, while the future goals should also be not allowed to slip from attention. "Resolution of systemic tasks should be more and more placed first, including increase of citizens’ incomes, new jobs, improving accessibility and quality of healthcare and education, creation of favorable conditions for investment and business, development of infrastructure and residential building construction," he explained. "It is in reaching new quality in these and other key spheres where the fundamental response to challenges we are facing lies. According to Putin, it is important to not only overcome the consequences of the pandemic but also advance forward.