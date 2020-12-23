About 8,000 volunteers received placebo during Sputnik V trials, says expert

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. About 8,000 volunteers out of almost 32,000 who participated in trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus have received a placebo instead of the preparation, Head of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapy, Vice-Chancellor of the Russian Medical Academy of Continued Professional Education Dmitry Sychev told journalists on Wednesday.

Earlier, the press service of the Russian Healthcare Ministry reported that the ministry made a decision not to recruit volunteers for vaccine trials anymore.

"It is known that currently almost 32,000 volunteers participate in post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in Moscow, a quarter of them having received a placebo. This number of participants may be enough for the study of the safety profile and preventive effectiveness of the vaccine," the expert said.

He also pointed out that in general other manufacturers of vaccine preparations engaged in studies of their vaccines a comparable number of volunteers. "Thus, about 30,000 people participate in clinical trials of a vaccine by American Moderna," he noted.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June-July. Post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, the first vaccine was administered to volunteers on September 9. In all, 40,000 people were supposed to participate in the program, with 10,000 of them receiving a placebo instead of the vaccine.