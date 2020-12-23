Spanish court apprehends Russian national over fraud charges

MADRID, December 23. /TASS/. A Spanish court arrested a Russian citizen, apprehended on the Canary Islands, over the international arrest warrant issued in Russia, the National Judicial College of Spain told TASS Wednesday.

According to the College, the suspect faced court on December 17.

"The investigative judge number 4 temporarily imprisoned the suspect without bail," the College said.

Previously, the Spanish police disclosed that the 56-year old Russian was apprehended on Tenerife Island. According to the law enforcement, the suspect was wanted over suspicion of fraud and theft of 900,000 euro. The crimes were possibly committed when the suspect was a state business CEO back home.

The Russian embassy in Madrid said it is aware of the situation and expects official notification from the Spanish authorities.