Moscow anti-coronavirus system functioning well, says deputy mayor

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s healthcare system set up to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic is functioning well, it does need additional adjustments, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday in an interview with Yandex.Efir.

"We honed the working technique during the summer, when there was a slight break. We tried new medicine, purchased great quantities of it, and by the fall, we were more prepared. So far, this is a huge technological system that is working accurately with great effort. It does not need additional adjustments," she said.

Rakova pointed out that the first wave of the pandemic had been more difficult in Moscow, because the work of many systems needed to be changed. The second wave is easier despite the high infection rate, as Moscow officials have developed the necessary schemes to implement certain solutions and prepared the corresponding infrastructure.

"We worked through the entire first wave, the measures proved to be effective, we honed them over the summer. By late May, when the pandemic was going down, we allocated 7,000 beds at temporary hospitals for the future," she explained.

Moscow ranks first in Russia on the amount of COVID-19 cases. There are 756,586 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Russian capital, 582,772 patients have recovered and 10,613 have died.