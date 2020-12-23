Moscow may beat COVID-19 pandemic by late spring, says deputy mayor

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow may beat the COVID-19 pandemic by mid-or late spring due to mass vaccination of the population, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday in an interview with Yandex.Efir.

"I think that if vaccination is actively promoted, then in a few months, maybe by mid-or late spring we can expect and hope that we will be able to beat it to some extent," she said.

The deputy mayor noted that the infection rate in the Russian capital is slowing down. "There is no explosive growth. So far, we understand that the Moscow healthcare system can manage these numbers," Rakova said.

She added that it is hard to state an exact percentage of people naturally immune to COVID-19. "Those people who recovered in the spring and had antibodies in the spring, of course, their antibodies are decreasing. <…> According to recent data, as of today, of those who was infected this fall, some 33-35% have antibodies. <…> We see that the pandemic’s growth is slowing," she noted.

Moscow ranks first in Russia on the amount of COVID-19 cases. There are 756,586 cases of coronavirus recorded in the Russian capital, 582,772 patients have recovered and 10,613 have died.