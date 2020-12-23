‘On solid ground’: Russia’s fortitude helped weather COVID storm of 2020, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia’s capabilities made it possible to maintain stability in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the MediaTek awards ceremony on Wednesday.

When wrapping up the outcome of 2020, Peskov described the pandemic as the leading negative development. "The important thing is that our countries’ capabilities prevented us from collapsing in the face of this challenge and allowed us to maintain stability," he pointed out. "Based on this stability, we can look to the future with confidence," the presidential spokesman said, adding: "Clearly, the difficulties won’t end on January 1, and the coronavirus won’t go anywhere on January 1."

"Nevertheless, we stand on solid ground, our government knows exactly how to mitigate the negative consequences for all aspects of our lives and gradually boost development," Peskov emphasized. He also said that "the entire world has lost momentum and the loss needs to be offset."

The Kremlin spokesman noted that 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which "is an utterly sacred event for our country."