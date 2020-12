MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. As many as 5,652 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past day, bringing the total to 756,586, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

A total of 7,237 cases were identified in Moscow on Tuesday. The city’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.8%.

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,228 to 582,772 in the past day and the death toll increased by 73 to 10,613. There are currently 163,201 active coronavirus cases in the city.