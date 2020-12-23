Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate falls to 1.03

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction rate in Russia has fallen to 1.03, the lowest level in the past five days, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center. Moscow’s rate has dropped from 1.19 to 1.11.

The rate is below 1 in five of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases. It stands at 0.98 in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region and at 0.99 in the Rostov, Voronezh, Arkhangelsk and Krasnoyarsk regions. The coronavirus reproduction rate is 1 in St. Petersburg, the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk regions and 1.03 in the Moscow region.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.