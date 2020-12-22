Russian State Duma introduces criminal responsibility for online libel

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian State Duma passed a bill in first reading that defines criminal responsibility for online libel, and generally tightens responsibility for this kind of statements. The bill was supported by 296 lawmakers, while 95 voted against.

The initiative was authored by Dmitry Vyatkin, First Deputy Chairman of Duma Committee on development of civil society and social and religious organizations.

The bill amends the Criminal Code clause on libel. Current legislation stipulates criminal responsibility for libel, expressed in a public speech, publicly displayed art, and the mass media, but includes no prison sentences. The new bill proposes to add a sentence that stipulates responsibility for libel, carried out via informational networks, including the Internet, as well as libel against an undefined group of people.

The bill proposes a monetary fine of up to one million rubles, or obligatory community service for up to 240 hours, or forced labor for up to two years, arrest for up to two months or imprisonment for up to two years.

During the discussion of the bill, the Liberal-Democratic Party lawmaker Dmitry Pyanykh pointed out that there is often harsh criticism being expressed online, including against the authorities, although such statements have no underlying ill intention.

"We must discern libel from verbal abuse," Vyatkin responded. "These are two very different things. Verbal abuse is when a person is called certain names, but these words do not constitute libel, it is not purposefully false information that harms personal honor and dignity."

He reassured that the bill is aimed at protection of the citizens’ constitutional rights. As an example, he mentioned libel against former combatants, accused of adoption of false awards and ranks.

The bill also tightens responsibility on other constituent elements. Thus, libel, carried out in office, will carry a punishment of three years in prison; false claim that a person suffers from a contagious medical condition, will carry imprisonment of up to four years. False claims of rape, severe or grievous crime will carry an imprisonment of five years.