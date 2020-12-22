COVID-19 incidence in Moscow grows by 5% over last week, Mayor says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Incidence of the coronavirus infection in Moscow has grown by 5% over the past week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a session of the presidium of the state coordination council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation on Tuesday.

"The situation in Moscow remains very complicated, tense. A week ago we had a 12% decrease in incidence, while last week showed a growth of 5%. The daily increase in hospitalizations has continued," he said.

The mayor added that currently 18,000 hospital beds are engaged, 30% of them being vacant. "The healthcare system is coping with the load," he said.

Moscow is in the first place nationwide by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 750,934 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, including 7,237 over the past 24 hours. Some 577,544 patients have recovered, 10,540 patients died.