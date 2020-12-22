Russia’s coronavirus situation showing signs of stabilization, official says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. There are signs pointing to the fact that the coronavirus situation in Russia is stabilizing, head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova said Tuesday.

"As for the epidemiological process dynamic, there are general signs of stabilization observed. Last week, the average daily value of infection was 18.9, while it was 18.8 the previous week. The average daily infection leaders are staying the same. The increase rate has dropped in the last seven days and stands at 1," she noted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, more than 77.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,700,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 2,906,503 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,319,520 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 51,912 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.