Moscow reports 7,237 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Another 7,237 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past 24 hours. A total of 750,934 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Moscow reported 7,797 new cases a day earlier. According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 1%.

Meanwhile, 5,003 patients were discharged in the Russian capital after treatment in the past 24 hours, 71 people died.

To date, 577,544 recoveries and 10,540 fatalities have been reported. At present, 162,850 patients in Moscow continue treatment.