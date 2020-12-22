Another 5,003 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 5,003 in the past 24 hours reaching 577,544, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

After treatment, doctors conduct special tests to confirm the absence of the disease. All patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations.

Those patients who have recovered are offered to become plasma donors. People aged from 18 to 55 years who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have no chronic diseases can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic diseases and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

People who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated at home.