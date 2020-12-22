US coronavirus caseload surpasses 18 mln, research university says

TASS, December 22. The coronavirus case tally in the United States hit 18 mln on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

Since the start of the pandemic, as many as 18,006,061 people in the US have contracted COVID-19. Most cases were confirmed in California (1,907,483), Texas (1,602,988), Florida (1,212,581), Illinois (905,069) and New York (857, 049). A total of 319,190 people have died from the coronavirus in the US.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 77.2 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.7 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 2,877,727 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,295,362 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 51,351 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.