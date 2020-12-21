Biden gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine on live television

NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. US President-Elect Joe Biden received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by US company Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, according to CNN’s live broadcast from a hospital in Newark, Delaware.

"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," Biden, wearing a face mask, said. "There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot."

On December 18, US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence as well as Surgeon General of the United States Vice Admiral Jerome Adams received the coronavirus vaccine. Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a number of other legislators also got the jab.

The United States Food and Drug Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services authorized a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use on December 11. The vaccine is 95% effective after the second dose. The US administered the first shots of the vaccine on December 14.