Moscow’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 71 in the past day

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Another 71 patients died from COVID-19 in Moscow over the past day, the crisis center for controlling and monitoring the situation with the coronavirus reported on Monday.

"Seventy-one patients died in Moscow, who had a confirmed pneumonia and a positive test for the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,540 people have died from the coronavirus in the Russian capital. Moscow ranks top among Russian regions for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of December 21, Moscow has reported 743,697 coronavirus cases, including 7,797 in the past day, and 572,541 recoveries.

More than 76.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and some 1.7 mln deaths have been reported since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. To date, 2,877,727 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,295,362 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 51,351 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.