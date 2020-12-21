Russia’s sanitary watchdog controls situation with new coronavirus mutation

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The situation with a new coronavirus mutation detected in the UK remains under control of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the agency’s press service reported on Monday.

"In all regions of the Russian Federation a regular collection of material from COVID-19 patients has been organized. All samples are received by the reference center on monitoring of coronavirus infectious diseases of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing which has a vast expertise on studying the genetic variability of viruses. The situation remains under control of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing," the statement said.

On December 14, Britain’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said British scientists had identified a new coronavirus strain that might be to blame for high infection rates in southeastern England. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that, according to the current findings, the new strain might be 70% more contagious, however, there is no proof yet of a greater risk of lethal outcome. Some countries have suspended flights from the UK.

Russia suspended the air service with the UK beginning on December 22 for a week due to the new coronavirus strain detected there.