Earlier symptoms serve as advantage of new coronavirus strain, says scientist

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Leading researcher of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Fyodor Lisitsyn has urged residents not to panic due to the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus. According to him, the fact that upon an infection with the new strain the coronavirus symptoms are manifested earlier may positively influence the spread of the infection.

"One shouldn’t panic too much because of this new strain <...>. When its properties are researched - we don’t even know for sure even, so far this is hot information, it might be confirmed or not. On the other hand, this is a rapid coronavirus and its shortcoming has its advantages - the fact that with [its] more rapid spread the symptoms are displayed sooner. An individual, instead of being a hidden carrier of the coronavirus and continuing to walk around infecting other people, gets sick quicker or <...> [is detected] by a test and is isolated sooner," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Monday.

According to the expert, it remains to be determined which coronavirus strain is worse - the one when an individual can be a hidden carrier for a long time and infect others or the one when the symptoms are manifested earlier. The scientist also reacted to the decision of some countries, including Russia, to temporarily suspend the air service with the UK. According to him, "it is better to do so than not."