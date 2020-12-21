Moscow reports 7,797 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Another 7,797 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours; this is the highest number since December 5. A total of 743,697 have been infected in the capital since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

Moscow registered 7,263 COVID-19 cases a day earlier. According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 1%.

In all, 1,585 people were hospitalized. According to the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of hospitalizations has been stable over the past two weeks. "As many as 1,585 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The number of hospitalizations has been stable over the past two weeks. At present, 487 people are on ventilators in Moscow’s hospitals," the crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, 12.6% of patients are children, 40.4% are people aged 18 to 45, 30.5% are aged 46 to 65 and another 12% are from 66 to 79 years of age. Also, 4.5% are those over 80. All patients and their close contacts are under medical supervision.

Moscow saw another 4,798 recoveries and 75 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

At present, 160,687 people in the Russian capital continue treatment.

The crisis center reiterated the need to observe self-isolation for residents over 65 and those with chronic diseases, as well as for schoolchildren in grades 6-11 and students on distance learning. It is necessary to wear masks and gloves in public places and observe social distancing rules.

Moscow tops the list of Russia’s regions with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases. So far, 743,697 cases have been confirmed in the city - 572,541 have recovered and 10,469 have died.