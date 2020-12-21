Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate climbs to highest level since mid-October

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate increased to 1.24 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since October 14, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data released on Monday.

Meanwhile Russia’s coronavirus spread grew to 1.06, the highest level in the past two weeks, the latest data indicate.

In three out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases, the coronavirus spread rate is below 1. These are the Arkhangelsk Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region, where this rate stands at 0.99. The coronavirus spread rate has remained at 1 for the seventh straight day in St. Petersburg and exceeds this level in all the other regions, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 1.01 in the Voronezh and Rostov regions, 1.02 in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk regions and 1.04 in the Moscow Region, the latest data indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced this spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.