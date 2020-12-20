Coronavirus situation in Russia to stabilize in spring, health minister says

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Coronavirus incidence rates will begin to stabilize in Russia in the spring but it will depend on the herd immunity development rate, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"Everything depends directly on the herd immunity development rates. We are to begin the spring with much lower morbidity and with the stabilization of the situation," he said in an interview with the Vesti Nedeli weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog began a population study in June 2020. The first stage involved more than 74,000 volunteers in 26 Russian regions. The picture was mosaic-like, with herd immunity indices raging from four to 50%. The second stage, conducted in September-October 2020, yielded a two-fold growth in herd immunity. The third stage of the study began on December 9.