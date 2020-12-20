Russia sees no ‘drastic increase’ in COVID-19 cases, health minister says

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 incidence rate remains high but there was no drastic increase in cases over the past weeks, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Vesti Nedeli program on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"The incidence rate still remains high. The only positive thing that we can probably say is that now there is no drastic growth over the past weeks," Murashko said.

According to the health minister, in some Russian regions the growth has stabilized. "The situation in the Novosibirsk and Kurgan Regions is now stable," he noted.

However, there are still some regions in Russia, which see a rather high incidence rate. "These are mainly cities with a million-plus population," he said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 76.3 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.6 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 2,848,377 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,275,657 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 50,858 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.