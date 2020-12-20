Moscow reports over 4,700 coronavirus recoveries in the past day

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 4,790 in the past day, reaching 567,763, the city’s crisis center for controlling and monitoring the coronavirus situation reported on Sunday.

"The crisis center for controlling and monitoring the coronavirus situation in Moscow reported that another 4,790 patients had recovered in the capital after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection. The total number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 567,763," the crisis center reported.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.