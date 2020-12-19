Coronavirus epidemic in Russia may end by spring or even earlier, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic may end in Russia by spring or even earlier, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Anna Popova said on Saturday.

"Well, it will be over by spring, if we try, it may end earlier. It depends on everyone today," she said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko confirmed that vaccination will help in the fight against the pandemic, but "the circulation of the virus is likely to remain to a certain extent.".