Number of recovered patients with coronavirus in Moscow rises by 5,925

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus increased in Moscow by 5,925 per day and amounted to 562,953, the Moscow operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the infection situation reported on Saturday.

They recalled that doctors are conducting additional research to confirm that a person has no disease. At discharge, all patients who need to be monitored are referred to. Recovered residents of Moscow can become plasma donors.