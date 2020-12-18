Kremlin spokesman calls for being prudent as pandemic won't vanish after New Year chimes

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic will not be miraculously over after bells chime in the New Year, so I would be wise to continues to be cautious and prudent, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is a big utopia to think that after the bells ring at midnight and this year is gone, we will shake ourselves free from this dust and will continue to live as we used to. No, it will not happen," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station. "We should not lose the feeling of mobilization and each one of us must take care of him-or herself, about his or her near and dear. And it will mean taking care about our country."

Recalling the most remarkable events of the outgoing year, the Kremlin spokesman noted that it "was a difficult year for the country, for the entire world, for each person and each family." "This year, all of us were driven out of our comfort bubbles, both in terms of education - I mean remote learning, and in terms of our families, our elder - I mean self-isolation, and in terms of everyday-life details - I mean the time when we had to register each of our trips in Moscow. Of course, it was a kind of challenge we all had to face," Peskov said, adding that he and his family had had the coronavirus infection.

"But, on the other hand, I could spend more time with the family, and it is good. It was a kind of compensation, although partial, for those weeks and months when we saw each other literally several minutes a day. I had more time to speak with the children, to learn about their mindset, their thoughts and ideas," Peskov recalled. "I had time to read more books, watch more interesting films."

"Every cloud has its silver lining, but I’d prefer not to have much it," he added.