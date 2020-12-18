Video format did not change the essence of Putin’s work — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Video conferences changed the format of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work, but not its essence, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"This is a slightly different format, but it’s just a form of communication, essentially, it doesn’t change anything," he said when asked about the video conference format. "This doesn’t change the essence and the contents of President Putin’s work: the form is different, but the essence, the style and the nature of the president’s work remain the same and they cannot be changed."

When asked whether it was difficult for Putin to switch to the video conference format that became commonplace during the pandemic, Peskov noted: "We are all getting used to the format of video conferences and long-distance communication. I think at first it was difficult for everyone, including the president, to get the communication skills needed to avoid interrupting each other and to let everyone finish their statements."

The spokesman noted that he and other Russian officials communicate with Putin in the same way, through video conferences or by phone. Peskov pointed out that everyone has to live in these new conditions dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic for months to come.