Kremlin spokesman on when Putin can be tough

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of poise but he can be quite tough when needed, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Poise is one thing. Indeed, the president is a self-possessed man but when it comes to work matters, he has plenty of toughness," he said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

He recalled last week’s footage of the president’s meeting with the government on problems of food price hikes. The video demonstrates "how tough the president can be," Peskov noted. "It’s not about him criticizing someone in the government. In difficult situations, he can be equally tough with both his administration employees, with the government and with other agencies."

When asked why in that case Putin had not resorted to other measures such as resignation, Peskov noted that it "is journalists’ favorite question." In his words, each time anything happens journalists rush to ask when resignations would follow. "Putin has repeatedly said that it is the easiest thing to fire a person," he said. "It is necessary to organize the working process so that it can be done swiftly and in the most professional way. And this is much more difficult."