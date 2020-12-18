Moscow reports 6,937 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Another 6,937 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past 24 hours. In total, 722,178 cases have been recorded in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, Moscow reported 6,711 COVID-19 cases. According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 1%.

Meanwhile, 5,821 patients were discharged in Moscow after treatment in the past 24 hours, and 72 fatalities were recorded.

To date, 557,028 patients have recovered and 10,243 people have died. Currently, 154,907 people in the capital continue treatment.