Only 3 countries that have air service with Russia correspond to epidemiological criteria

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia has resumed air service with 16 countries so far, but only three of them fully correspond to epidemiological requirements, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Friday.

Russia halted regular passenger flights with other countries in late March due to the pandemic. Since summer, it has partially resumed flights to 16 countries. In order to have air service with Russia resumed, a country’s coronavirus infection rate should not exceed 40 cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, average daily growth in new cases for the past two weeks should remain below 1%, and the Rt value (the average number of people that one person with COVID-19 is expected to infect) should be less than 1.

"As of December 13, only the Seychelles, Tanzania and Ethiopia fully meet the requirements. Two out of the three requirements are met in Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Cuba and the Maldives, one out of three - in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Serbia, Japan," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"None of the three requirements is met in the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Switzerland," the watchdog said.