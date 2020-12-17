Putin’s annual news conference likely to last about 3-4 hours — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference is likely to last for about 3 to 4 hours, his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said before the event on Thursday.

"We expect it to be between 3 and 4 hours," Peskov said noting that the format of a video conference is more complex than live talk, so it is hard to predict how long the news conference could take.

Peskov added that "the journalists of the Kremlin pool work with the president in Novo-Ogaryovo. They will have the privilege of being there and asking questions directly."