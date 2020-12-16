Some 5,000 hospital beds remain in reserve for COVID patients in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Some 5,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients remain reserved in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday.

"I have […] about 12,000 patients [in hospitals] today, some 5,000 more beds remain in reserve," Sobyanin said during his annual report in the Moscow City Duma.

He noted that Moscow will manage to treat patients even if the pandemic situation develops unfavorably.

"A large number of beds were set up in reserve hospitals, while major medical centers were engaged in emergency and planned medical treatment," the mayor added.