Crimea’s daily coronavirus cases hit all-time high at 354

SIMFEROPOL, December 16. /TASS/. As many as 354 coronavirus patients were identified in Crimea in the past day, the region’s head Sergei Aksyonov wrote on VKontakte on Wednesday.

"As many as 354 coronavirus cases were recorded in Crimea on December 15, including 16 asymptomatic ones. A total of 269 patients were identified after they had requested medical assistance and 85 were traced as contacts of existing cases," he said.

According to Aksyonov, 4,069 coronavirus tests were carried out in Crimea in the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries rose by 355 to 15,118. The region has so far reported about 20,000 coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, vaccination of healthcare workers kicked off in the Crimean capital of Simferopol. Akysonov said earlier that a mass vaccination campaign was set to begin in January.