Russian Interior Ministry reports 50% drop in migration registrations amid pandemic

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of the Interior registered half as many migrants between January and November this year as it did during the same period of 2019, according to the Ministry’s statistics.

"Number of migration registrations of foreign citizens and people without citizenship in 11 months: 8,983,944," the statistics say. Last year, this number amounted to almost 18 million.

Besides, the number of issued work permits, including those issued to highly qualified specialists, also dropped amid the pandemic. On the other hand, the number of residence permits increased from 165,000 to 197,500.