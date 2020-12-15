Highest COVID-19 incidence among industrial workers, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The highest indicators of the coronavirus incidence over the past two weeks have been recorded among workers of industrial enterprises, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past two weeks we have been noting the highest indicators of incidence among the workers of the industrial enterprises. Of course, this is an issue of additional effort to organize safe working process precisely at those enterprises," she said at a session of the presidium of the state coordination council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation.