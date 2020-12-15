Crimea registers more than 300 coronavirus cases for five days in a row

SIMFEROPOL, December 15. /TASS/. Another 345 COVID-19 cases were reported in Crimea; the Russian region has been identifying more than 300 coronavirus infections for the fifth day running, Crimea’s head Sergei Aksenov informed Tuesday.

"On December 14, 345 cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Crimea, including 41 asymptomatic ones. Out of the total number of infections, 277 were recorded when people sought medical care and 68 more through tracing contacts of the previously infected cases," Aksenov wrote.

According to him, regional laboratories tested 909 people in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 14,763 patients recovered since the pandemic began, around 20,000 people have contracted the virus and almost 400 have died.

On Tuesday, Crimea’s Simferopol launches coronavirus vaccination for health workers. The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine (500 doses) was received in Crimea on December 8. Mass vaccination in the region will start in January, Aksenov added.