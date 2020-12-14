Some 320,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses put into civil circulation

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Some 320,000 doses of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine were put into civil circulation as of December 13, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V developer, said on Monday.

"I would like to noted that as of yesterday some 320,000 vaccine doses were put into civil circulation. I cannot say how many people were vaccinated today but I think that all of them will be used in a couple of days," he said, adding that the next, a "quite considerable," batch of the vaccine will be put into civil circulation on December 15.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The Russian health ministry said on August 15 that production of the vaccine had been launched. The third, post-registration, stage of clinical tests began in Moscow on September 7. Volunteers were inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine on September 9. As many as 40,000 people are involved in the trials, with 10,000 of them being inoculated with a placebo.