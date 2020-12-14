Two Russians sentenced to 3, 10 years behind bars in France for Euro 2016 brawl

PARIS, December 14. /TASS/. Russian citizens Mikhail Ivkin and Pavel Kosov have been sentenced to 3 and 10 years in prison correspondingly in France for inflicting severe injuries to a British football fan, Andrew Bache during a mass brawl at the Euro 2016 in Marseille, Ivkin’s defense attorney told TASS.

"The court sentenced my client to three years behind bars. Pavel Kosov got 10 years in prison," he informed.

Earlier, the French prosecution demanded 5 and 15 years in prison for the Russians.

During the Euro 2016, around 30 Russian fans broke through police ranks and stormed the English fan sector to start a brawl following the first match of the Russian national team against England in Marseille. One of the British fans was seriously injured and became disabled, the police couldn’t immediately end the fight. The Russians accused of starting the brawl were arrested in Germany in 2018 and were handed over to France later.