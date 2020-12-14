Espionage novelist John le Carre dies at 89

LONDON, December 14. /TASS/. Famous British writer, author of espionage novels John le Carre has died at the age of 89, according to his literary agency the Curtis Brown Group, representing the interests of the writer.

"It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, passed away after a short illness (not COVID-19 related) in Cornwall on Saturday evening, 12th December, 2020. He was 89. Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families and to his dear wife, Jane," the statement said.

Le Carre, who in his youth worked for the British intelligence service MI6 and counterintelligence MI5, wrote several dozen short stories and 25 spy novels (two of them were autobiographical), translated into dozens of languages. Among them - The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, The Night Manager. His last novel, Agent Running in the Field, was published in October 2019.