Moscow reports over 4,800 coronavirus recoveries in the past day

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Doctors in Moscow have cured more than 4,840 coronavirus patients, the city’s crisis center for controlling and monitoring the situation with the infection in Moscow told reporters on Sunday.

"The crisis center for controlling and monitoring the coronavirus situation in Moscow reported that another 4,841 patients have recovered after undergoing treatment against the coronavirus infection. The total number of recoveries rose to 529,620," the statement said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

